FESTAC’77@45: Deepening Intercultural Dialogue and Integration for Global Peace

The week-long commemoration of the 45th anniversary of FESTAC’77 witnessed cultural dance performances, exhibitions, colloquium, symposium, African hairdo and fabric exhibitions, food fair, exhibitions of FESTAC relics and documentaries, public lecture and international conference. Chiemelie Ezeobi, who followed the week-long celebration, writes that it not just reawakened the consciousness of the world on the beauty of African Art but also deepened intercultural dialogue and integration

Some 45 years ago, the second World Black and African Festival of Arts tagged FESTAC’77 was held in Nigeria and brought together over 15,000 participants from over 70 black and African countries and communities worldwide.

Till date, that event resonates in history as a showcase of rich cultural heritage and in a bid to rehash, the Director General of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), Hon. Olubunmi Ayobami Amao, last year, set wheels in motion to commemorate its 45th anniversary.

Trip Down Memory Lane

It was the largest pan-African gathering and it took place from Saturday, January 15, 1977 to Saturday, February 12, 1977. This second edition came after the pioneer festival was held in Dakar, Senegal in 1966.

The festival brought together over 15,000 participants from over 70 black and African countries and communities worldwide to either the National Theatre, Iganmu, National Stadium in Surulere, the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), the Lagos City Hall and even at Kaduna for the Durbar.

Also, at the official opening ceremony at National Stadium, Lagos, contingents from over 47 countries paraded before government officials, visiting heads of states and crowd of over 100,000 persons.

At the festival, the major activities that took place were Dance, Music, Arts & Exhibitions, Drama, Colloquium, Boat regatta and the Durbar, which featured over 3000 horses in Kaduna State.

With the Grand Patron of FESTAC ’77 as President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was then a Lt. General of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Head of the Federal Military Government, the event was an assembly of Blacks and Africans all over the world that held for a whole month in Nigeria and brought people of all races and nationalities to Nigeria in celebration of their Arts and Culture.

Meanwhile, the President of the second World Black and African Festival of Arts was Commodore O.P. Fingesi, who was then Nigeria’s Commissioner for Special Duties.

Countries that participated came from worldwide and included most of the African countries such as Gambia, Senegal, Mozambique, South Africa, Swaziland, Ghana, Libya, Zambia, Togo, Guinea Bissau, Sudan, Algeria, Mali, Sierra Leone, Tunisia, Liberia, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Zaire and Congo.

Others include Benin, Cameroun, Gabon, Mauritius, Niger, Somalia, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, Malagasy, Mauritania, Botswana, Lesotho, Chad, Central Africa, Upper Volta, Morocco, and Angola.

USA came with representatives from several different states; South American countries included Brazil, Guyana, Cuba, Haiti; Europe had representatives from England, and Ireland.

Australia had representatives from their continent; Canada had its own representatives, while the Caribbean was represented by Antigua, Barbados, Grenada, Bahamas, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago.

According to CBAAC reports, performers in drama, literature, music and dance included Miriam Makeba; Osibisa; Letta Mbulu; the Angolan Modern Orchestra (one of many other Orchestras from many countries); the Nigerian Music Troupe; the Nigerian Dance Troupe; National Ballet groups from Algeria, Zaire, Congo, etc.

Others include the Aboriginal Dance Troupe from Australia; Ghana Festival Dance Co.; Darlene Blackburn, D.C. Repertory and Alvin Ailieys Dance Troupes (USA); Harambe Dancers (Kenya); Modern Pop Ensemble (Nigeria); Afro 70 Band (Tanzania); among several dance and music troupes and ensembles, national ballet groups, Orchestras, Drama groups.

Positives from FESTAC’77

Beyond the economic boost, the festival led to the establishment of the construction of the National Theatre, which was completed in 1976 in preparation for the festival in 1977.

The theatre was established with regard to the presentation, preservation and promotion of arts and culture in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Also, the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation was borne after the successful hosting and all the materials from the festival handed over to CBAAC to add to the pool of knowledge on African Culture and Civilisation.

Championing a Laudable Initiative

In 2022, the CBAAC DG, Hon. Oluwabunmi Amao, who has since her appointment carried out laudable programmes to celebrate Nigerian culture and even across Africa, kicked plans in motion to commemorate its 45th anniversary.

It was designed as a weeklong event packed with activities to showcase diverse cultural expressions and entertainment which include Music, Dance, Poetry, Folklore, Drama, traditional Cuisines/Food Fair, Arts and Craft Exhibitions, Cultural Variety Night etc and “it afforded artists and culture practitioners on both the African Continent, the Diaspora as well as other countries of the world the platform to promote and encourage their diverse creative expressions/elements, products and art forms”.

Valuable Partnerships

True to type, the centre tapped in on partnerships to ensure the event was a roaring success. Thus, before the event took place in Decembers 2022, the DG made sure she forged valuable and formidable partnerships across nations, institutions and even individuals.

One of such partnerships was with Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, which was quite strategic given that they intend to engage countries that participated at FESTAC’77 as well as other nations who now have bilateral relations with Nigeria, especially, in the areas of cultural exchange and development through their Embassies in Nigeria.

Also in the kitty was the fusion with National Troupe of Nigeria (NTN) and they were right on ground to display their dance dexterity.

Amongst others, CBAAC team also partnered the South African High Commission, Abuja, as well as the Libyan Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Ayad M.F Attayary to explore areas of partnership and collaborations between Nigeria and Libya.

Face of CBAAC

One of the first salvo the DG drew was to make veteran actress and Nollywood favourite, Dr. Sola Sobowale the face of the festival.

Known as a true African per excellence, specifically in the Performing Arts, the DG said the choice was therefore a no brainer given her tireless efforts and appropriate representation of her craft in her industry.

Public Symposium and Panel

In between several cultural performances and even arts exhibition and fashion shows, day one started off at the African Hall of the International Conference Centre, Abuja, with public lecture and symposium chaired by Professor Bawuro Barkindo, which was themed “Deepening Intercultural Dialogue and Integration for Global Peace.

The paper was delivered by Professor Toyin Falola of the University of Austin, who spoke on the need for Africans to embrace Intercultural Dialogue as an attempt to Global Peace, just as he commended CBAAC for efforts in fusing the Diaspora with the homeland.

Afterwards, the panel, which brought to the fore challenges facing the African continent in achieving Global Peace through Cultural Dialogue and also proffered possible solutions, was moderated by Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura, Director, Institute of Strategic & Development Communications, Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

The panelists were Her Excellency, Clara M. Pulido Escandell, Ambassador of Cuba to Nigeria; His Excellency, Dr. Yanko Yordanov, Ambassador of Bulgaria to Nigeria; Prof. Akin Alao, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; Dr Chidia Maduekwe, Managing Director, Nigerian Film Corporation; and Prof. Waziri Maina, Department of History, University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

Others include Mr Isaac Moses, Executive Producer, Goge Africa; Mr Osita Okechukwu, Director-General, Voice of Nigeria; and Mrs Folake Majin, Creative and Managing Director of Schon Afrique.

Hope for Africa

In his speech, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was represented by the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, commended CBAAC, adding that FESTAC’77 was not just the largest pan-Africa gathering of the time, it was also a moment of glory for Nigeria.

Stressing that we can see the connection between the Nigeria of yesterday, today and that of tomorrow, he said the message today is that there is hope for Africa and the entire world.

Proud Moments

When the CBAAC DG climbed the podium to give her speech, it was a proud moment for the entire team and even the nation at large, but moreso for the team as they had under her sterling leadership pulled off what has been described in many quarters as a spectacular experience.

In her speech she said: “Hosting FESTAC ’77 45 years ago, was a tremendous undertaking that witnessed the greatest and biggest gathering of Black and African peoples both at home and in the diaspora, in a rare show of solidarity and cultural display.

“FESTAC was an epochal event that revived the hope and aspirations of Black and African peoples in a world where they were treated without respect, dignity and recognition.

“Nigeria’s acceptance to organise FESTAC was majorly influenced by the need to recall, record and document the contributions of Africa and peoples of African descent throughout the world to human civilisation.

“FESTAC equally took place to project African cultures to the world and strengthen the historical connection and relationship between Africa and the Diaspora.

“Interestingly today, 45 years after FESTAC, Black and African peoples are beginning to take up their rightful places in the world, in medicine, science and technology, sports, music and entertainment, education, arts and creativity and several areas of human endeavour.

“The contributions of the black and African people to the advancement of the world today are well documented and appreciated.”

The exhibition was declared open by Mrs Lydia Shehu Jafiya, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture while dignitaries from sister parastatals, the diplomatic communities from Bulgaria, Cuba, India, China, Sudan, Cameroon and several other countries were in attendance.

At the end of the event, it was a consensus that the aim of the symposium achieved as it indeed deepened cultural integration while re-emphasising on the role of Africa’s black heritage.

