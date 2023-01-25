  • Wednesday, 25th January, 2023

Experts: Cardiovascular Disease is the Leading Cause of Death in Nigeria

Experts in the medical sector in Nigeria have said cardiovascular diseases are now one of the leading causes of deaths in Nigeria.

Medical Director and Consultant Physician of the Cardiocare Multispecialty Hospital Dr. Oyindamola Awofisoye made this statement recently in Abuja.

He said issues relating to cardiovascular diseases were being underreported and thereby increasing the death rate in the country.

While Mrs. Aishat Buhari paid the hospital a courtesy visit in Abuja, he claimed that the first lady’s support through her Future assured foundation has assisted patients in getting adequate treatments over the years.

He continued by stating that noncommunicable diseases have a significant financial impact on families and Nigeria in general due to cardiovascular disease’s high treatment costs, which are typically covered out of pocket, and victims’ disproportionately early deaths when they are still in the prime of life.

Therefore, he calls on Nigerians and policymakers to enact laws that will bring cardiovascular illnesses under control in the country, while also urging Nigerians to regularly check their hearts, especially those over the age of 35.

Group Medical Director of the Limi Hospital Group Dr Iseko Iseko, also spoke and expressed optimism that noncommunicable diseases will be eradicated in the country very soon.

He also appreciated the Aishat Buhari Foundation and the assistance they have provided to Nigeria’s indigenous people through the Future Assured Foundation.

