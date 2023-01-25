13 Players Win over ₦160m Using BetKing’s ACCA Bonus Feature





BetKing has announced the huge wins of 13 players who recently hit multi-million naira jackpot through the ACCA Bonus feature on the company’s platform.

According to a statement by the organization, 5 million naira was the least amount won on the BetKing platform last weekend, with one winner walking away with a whooping 40 million naira.



The statement also noted that the ACCA Bonus is a unique feature that allows players to earn bonus rewards when they place accumulator bets on multiple matches.

The statement also noted that using this feature, players stand a chance to gain improved potential rewards as they increase matches in their bet slips by ensuring they have at least five selections on their bet slips, and the minimum value of each odd at 1.20.



Commenting on these exciting wins, Chief Operating Officer, BetKing Nigeria, Adim Isiakpona, reiterated the organization’s commitment to ensuring that players are adequately rewarded. “We are thrilled to see so many of our players rewarded through our ACCA Bonus feature. This feature was launched to ensure that our players are not only consistently rewarded but also gain access to improved odds to increase their chances of winning when they use our platform.”



“We will continue to ensure the delivery of quality products and services as we work to create an innovative digital sports entertainment platform that impacts lives and communities positively,” he added.



Also commenting on this landmark pay-out, the Head of Brand and Product marketing, Aderemi Tijani, said “We have always been passionate about strengthening our relationship with customers and players, and this exceptional pay-out is a testament to this. We are positive that going forward, our customers will have renewed confidence and trust in our platform, as we continue to create features with boosted odds to ensure that our players enjoy amazing and timely winnings.”



Winner of 16 million naira, a 43-year-old barber, Adewale Oladokun, expressed delight at his huge payout.

He said, ” when I saw that I had won this much money on the BetKing platform, I could not believe my eyes! Even when they gave me details on how to receive my money, I still didn’t believe it. I have been using the BetKing platform as I love sports so much. I never thought that I would be a millionaire, but BetKing made this a reality for me. I had always seen people around me win and was hopeful that it would be my turn someday; I am still in shock and I’m extremely grateful to BetKing for this opportunity. I look forward to more wins in the future.”