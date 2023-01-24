Sports Minister Renders Support to Ailing Brodericks 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, on Monday rendered financial support to ailing former Golden Eaglets coach, Sebastian Brodericks-Imasuen who is currently recovering from stroke at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

The minister who did not disclose the support which he sent through his Special Assistant on Media, Toyin Ibitoye, describes Brodericks as a national hero who needs all the care he can get to bounce back to good health.

Ibitoye told Helen, the wife of Brodericks, that the minister felt compelled to help the 1985 FIFA Under-16 World Cup winning coach in Japan to ensure he gets the best of medication at the UBTH.

Ibitoye said, “The Minister asked me to come to Benin to see Coach Brodericks personally and deliver the message which is between him and the family of the coach.

“I am happy to see that Coach Brodericks is making good progress and the Minister is also elated about this,” stressed Ibitoye.

The wife of Brodericks while responding, thanked the minister for his gesture saying her husband was responding to treatment.

“I thank the minister for this kind gesture. It shows that the plight of my husband is getting to the right channel. I pray that he would continue to receive the support he needs to get back to his feet.”

She further gave supplications to God for sparing Brodericks life. “He is better now compared to when we brought him to the hospital. Hopefully, he can get better and be relocated to another ward to continue treatment. I urge that he get more support as he continues his recovery.