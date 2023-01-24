Police Launch Manhunt for Killers of Imo LG Sole Administrator

Perpetrators insist on no election in South-east

Amby Uneze in Owerri



The abduction of the Sole Administrator of Ideato local government council of Imo State, Chris Ohizu last Friday in his home and his subsequently beheading on Sunday has thrown the State into a state-of-confusion after allegedly collected N6 million ransom, even as the Police have promised to arrest the killers to serve as a deterrent to other hoodlums.

The perpetrators in a gory video they released on Sunday while beheading the victim insisted that elections won’t be held in the South-east because they were disenchanted with the development of things in the country.

The Imo State Police Command in a statement said the command is “aware of the iniquitous and obscene video that has gone viral on social media where, a man, suspected to be the abducted Ideato North LGA Sole Administrator, was seen kneeling down, his hands tied undergoing inhuman act and subsequently killed by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN).”

Police, in a statement in Owerri, the state capital, issued by their Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, said that they had commenced investigation into the dastardly act.

The statement disclosed that the state commissioner of police, Muhammed Ahmed Barde, had constituted a team of investigators to nab the suspects.

“The command wish to inform the good people of the State that, we are already on top of the situation following a high powered investigation team, inaugurated by the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, and have since commenced technical investigation on the date of the abduction and have been on the trail of the hoodlums where tremendous progress was being made before the surfacing of the obscene video .

“However, the Command’s Tactical Teams are not relenting in their efforts to arrest and unravel the identity of the perpetrators of this dastardly act with the sole aim of bring them to face the full wrath of the law.

“Meanwhile, the Command is using this medium to call on the good people of Ideato North Community and the general public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as the Police and other Security Agencies are working assiduously as adequate security measures have been put in place to forestall future occurrence .

“Also, advised all and sundry to assist the Police with credible information and to report any clandestine activities or suspicious person(s) seen in their community to the nearest police station or call the Command’s emergency numbers 08034773600 or 08098880197

The council boss was kidnapped alongside two others on Friday after his country home at Imoko community in Arondizuogu area of the LGA was razed.

He was shot before he was whisked away by his abductors.

A source said: “They beheaded the Ideato North Sole Administrator on Sunday. They posted the video of his beheading with his phone on his own WhatsApp status. This was how people got to know that he has been beheaded.

From the video, the killers said that they were beheading the abducted council chairman to use to pass a message to other politicians who were benefiting from the abnormalities going in the country.

According to them, they do not belong to the Indigenous People of Biafra but are a separate group championing a better welfare for their people.