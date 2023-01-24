NIIA hosts SDP Pres. Candidate, Adebayo on foreign policy

The Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) has hosted the Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo on the theme: World of Nigeria and Nigeria in the World: Foreign Policy as an Adjunct of Domestic Priorities, at the Institute’s Chambers on Monday in Lagos.

Speaking at the event tagged: NIIA Platform For 2023 Presidential Candidates, Prince Adewole said Nigeria’s Afrocentric foreign policy has not brought reciprocal benefits to the country.

He explained that theoretical pathway to a beneficial foreign policy is the realist, power-focused school of thought and action.

The Candidate further explained that economic diplomacy is the way forward if Nigeria would use foreign policy to advance its domestic priorities in the spheres of fighting poverty and ending insecurity.

“I have been able to establish the fact that Nigeria’s Afrocentric foreign policy hasn’t brought reciprocal benefits to the country.

“It is noteworthy that the theoretical pathway to a beneficial foreign policy is the realist, power-focused school of thought and action.

“I want to submit that economic diplomacy, spelt out in clear terms, is the way forward if Nigeria would use foreign policy to advance its domestic priorities in the spheres of fighting poverty and ending insecurity.” He said

On what he will do if elected as Nigeria’s President regarding foreign policy, Prince Adewole said he would continue to abide by all international agreements signed and executed by the country.

The SDP Flagbearer said he will make sure the finest of the finest represent the country internationally, adding that he will take care of the country’s high commissions, and embassies.

According to him, Nigeria has more than enough to abolish poverty, and it must manage its sovereignty well and have full control of its land.

While pointing out the need to reinforce the Airforce, Adebayo explained that the Airforce was degraded because the army was concerned that the airforce was flying over their head.

He noted that two international waters passes through Nigeria; Hence, the country’s global capacity in the country will increase if they are harnessed.

In his remarks, The Institute’s Director General, Professor Eghosa Osaghae said the world has opened its doors to Nigeria in recent times; hence, the need to sound out the candidates on what the candidates’ foreign policy agenda would be.

The DG noted that it is an event they had planned for long.

Meanwhile, Professor Osaghae said Prince Adewole is the first of the candidates to honour the Institute’s invitation.

