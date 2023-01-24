NDDC Seeks Collaboration to Reposition Agency

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Stakeholders in the Niger Delta region have been urged to collaborate with the board and management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in order to reposition and ensure that the Commission becomes an effective interventionist agency.

The Chairman of the Governing Board of NDDC, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, made the call at the end of a 3-day board and management retreat of the NDDC, held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement by the Director, Corporate Affairs of NDDC, Ibitoye Abosede, Onochie was quoted to have urged stakeholders in the region to support the board and management to enable them actualise the mandate of the Commission.

Onochie said it was imperative that all stakeholders in the Niger Delta region, including the staff of the Commission, support the vision of the new leadership in NDDC.

She appealed to Niger Deltans to be part of the changes that were beginning to manifest in the drive to reposition the NDDC.

The chairman was quoted to have said: “I urge all our stakeholders to embrace the new spirit of change so that we can all join hands to turn things around for good in the Niger Delta region. We need the support of everyone in this quest to fast track the development of the region.”

She noted that the board and management retreat was very successful, considering the quality of information and knowledge shared during the technical sessions at the learning programme.

“We have learnt quite a lot at the retreat. It has been a very fulfilling time for members of the Board and Management. Since our inauguration, have said consistently that we will do things differently.

“The retreat has equipped us to chart a new course to enable us bring positive changes in the Niger Delta region. This is important and we need everyone to be on board for us to achieve the goal of taking Nigeria’s oil rich region to greater heights.”

Onochie, promised that the Commission would carry out training and skills acquisition programmes for the youths and execute projects across the Niger Delta region, irrespective of political or ethnic inclinations.”