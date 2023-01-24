Kwankwaso Can’t Win Kano, Information Commissioner Boasts

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Government has declared that it has completed plans to defeat the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in the upcoming general election.

The Kano State’s Commissioner for Information and Spokesman of All Progressive Congress’ (APC) Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Mr. Muhammad Garba, told reporters yesterday in his office that the ruling APC would get overwhelming votes from the electorate as revealed by the indicators on ground.

He said: “Yes, Kwankwaso is from Kano. He was a governor, a former minister and senator. Of course, he will get some votes but the APC will defeat him in the presidential race, and will defeat all other political parties by God’s grace in the gubernatorial race as well.”

Muhammad said that plans had been concluded to ensure that there was no room for inconclusive election in the state in 2023.

He dismissed the claim by a section of the public that the APC was planning for an inconclusive election in order to win, and stated that an inconclusive election is a constitutional provision and not a rigging method initiated by the APC.

He added that the pointers on ground have placed the leading opposition in the state, the NNPP, in the third place position in the coming elections.

“That is why we are saying that we are going to have a wide margin in the coming election.

“We are really on ground and will not allow what happened in 2019 that led to the inconclusive election to be repeated.

“It was not our fault that the election was inconclusive. People fail to understand that inconclusive election is a constitutional issue. Is not our making, is not that we were happy the election was inconclusive. Is not only in Kano that inconclusive election took place.

“It was a constitutional issue that led to the inconclusive, we were not happy that it happened. It was such that God saw our good intention. We all know how it happened.

“When the PDP supporters then, who are now mostly in the NNPP with their leader

“Kwankwaso thought that when they dominate the metropolis and fill the ballot boxes with over voting they will win the election. That is rigging!” he declared.

He said: “We are happy with the level of support we are getting from the people of Kano state. We are also happy that the people are really seeing that we the APC have the best governorship candidate.

“For those of you who attended the BBC’s gubernatorial candidates’ debate in Kano have seen it all. The rating by the BBC, not by me or anybody from Kano but by the BBC. We were scored 35 with the second having just 20 marks. The so much talked about NNPP scored 15 and in the 3rd place. This is an indicator.

“I want to assure you that the NNPP will be surprised when the elections come. I am not even rating them second; they are going to be either third or fourth as far as this election is concerned,” he said.