Expect Afrofusion Sound in My Forthcoming Singles – Rare Drey

They say talent will take you far, but hard work will make that talent cherishable and that is what Adeniyi Andrew Oluwafemi popularly known as Rare Drey brings to the industry.

A fine tune of precious experiences that shaped his unique life, Rare Drey’s music is heavily influenced by 6lack, Kranuim, Wizkid, and Ty dolla $ign. About to cement himself as one of the hottest new artists of the year, the graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria is set to whisk his creativity and style into evergreen art that spurs our emotion.

When asked about his forthcoming singles, Rare Drey had this to say ; “ I’m very particular about my sound and so my next singles will explore a unique harmony and lyricism coming straight from the mind of a scarred explorer. You are about to be blown away ”

It is easy to expect finger-snaps, and thumping beats cocooned by smooth piano expressed in his Rnb, Afrofusion & Alte genre of music but beyond that is the fact that Rare Drey is set to bring unmatched creativity and uniqueness to the music scene.