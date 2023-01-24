  • Tuesday, 24th January, 2023

DSS Assures Nigerians on Peaceful National Elections

24th January, 2023

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday, said it  would collaborate with other security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the conduct of  peaceful elections.

The DSS made the pledge at a four-day strategic workshop for its state directors of security and heads of institutions in Abuja.

A statement issued by the spokesman of  DSS,  Peter Afunanya, stated that  the Director-General of the agency, Yusuf Bichi, reiterated the need for professionalism and neutrality of operatives in the discharge of their duties before, during, and after the 2023 general election.

He also assured INEC of the service’s support, which he said was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s pronouncement to the world to bequeath a free and fair general election on the nation.

Also, speaking at the event, the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, assured the DSS of the commission’s determination to deliver free, fair and credible election.

In his remarks, the electoral umpire, through its Director of Legal, Oluwatoyin Babalola, educated participants on the Electoral Act 2022 and its implications for security agencies.

