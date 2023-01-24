DSS Assures Nigerians on Peaceful National Elections

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday, said it would collaborate with other security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the conduct of peaceful elections.

The DSS made the pledge at a four-day strategic workshop for its state directors of security and heads of institutions in Abuja.

A statement issued by the spokesman of DSS, Peter Afunanya, stated that the Director-General of the agency, Yusuf Bichi, reiterated the need for professionalism and neutrality of operatives in the discharge of their duties before, during, and after the 2023 general election.

He also assured INEC of the service’s support, which he said was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s pronouncement to the world to bequeath a free and fair general election on the nation.

Also, speaking at the event, the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, assured the DSS of the commission’s determination to deliver free, fair and credible election.

In his remarks, the electoral umpire, through its Director of Legal, Oluwatoyin Babalola, educated participants on the Electoral Act 2022 and its implications for security agencies.