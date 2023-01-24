Buhari Nominates Ex-IG Arase as PSC  Chairman, Seeks Senate Approval

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of the former Inspector General of Police (IG), Solomon Arase (rtd), as the new Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The president’s request was contained in a letter to the Senate, which was read on the floor of the red chamber on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari said the appointment was in accordance with the provision of section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

If confirmed by the Senate, Arase will replace the former Chairman of the Commission, Musliu Smith, as the substantive Chairman of the PSC.

Also on Tuesday Buhari forwarded two names to be confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The new appointees are Dr. Mahmuda Isah from Kebbi State, whose appointment is for renewal, and Dr. Mann Omobayi Alli from Ondo State who is for new appointment.

The Senate also received from Buhari another communication seeking the appointment of five members of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

They are Murtala A. Kankia from Katsina State to represent (North-west); Zephaniah Ishaku Bulus from Nasarawa State to represent (North-central) and Farouq Umar from Yobe State to represent (North-east).

Others are Abdulsalam Taofiq Olawale from Ondo State to represent (South-west) and Prof. Juwayriya Badamasiuy from Kogi State to represent (North-central.

The president therefore urged the Senate to consider and confirm all the appointments in their usual expeditious manner.