  • Monday, 23rd January, 2023

Zektron Opens New Service Centre in Abuja

Business | 6 mins ago

Nume Ekeghe 

Zektron, a  power protection and power backup solutions brand, recently took the next step in its customer experience strategy by opening a new sales and service centre in Wuse 2, Abuja.

Zektron ensures continuous availability of power and the safe operation of critical applications in all environments, thanks to a wide portfolio of its products which includes Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems, Automatic Voltage Regulators (AVR), Inverters, Batteries and Monitoring Solutions.  

With the addition of this new center, Ken Ezeagu, Sales director said, “we are pleased to now have a presence in the heart of Abuja, where it can showcase Zektron’s unparalleled power protection and backup solution products range and also through the centre, we are happy to deliver after-sales support to our customers in this region, the kind of support that meets the latest global standards.

 “Our goal is to enhance customer experience and provide closer support to Zektron buyers. At our new center, customers and partners in Abuja and across Northern states in Nigeria can experience the quality of Zektron products and engage with technology experts to expand their knowledge and capabilities. We hope that the foundation we have set is the starting point for great things to come in Nigeria. This step is only the beginning for Zektron in Nigeria as we look to set the standard for what after-sales should be like in Nigeria, following the same standards acceptable in Europe and other extremely advanced markets,” Ezeagu.

