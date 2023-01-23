Kogi APC Debunks Allegation of Bello’s Withdrawal from Tinubu Campaign

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council has refuted the insinuation making the round that the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, has withdrawn his support for the party presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, saying it is the mere imagination of the author of the story.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Kogi State APC Campaign Council, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja, the state capital, yesterday.

The campaign council stated that it was à fake report orchestrated by desperate politicians who want to cause disaffection in the APC family.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a spurious, malicious and badly delivered hatchet job published in one of the national dailies of January 22, 2023, saying Governor Yahaya Bello has withdrawn his support for the presidential candidate of the APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The publication was done in bad faith to create distrust, acrimony and chaos in the party by people who are desperately trying to disparage the unbending commitment of the governor to the success of the APC in the presidential election.

“Governor Bello’s unflinching commitment to the campaign is not in doubt among committed stakeholders of the APC at all levels. He is constantly on the drawing board, galvanising Kogites and youths across Nigeria to massively support the man he calls the President-in-Waiting, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This will not go down well with open and veiled detractors of our presidential candidate, who would go to any length to paint a picture of crisis where there is absolutely none.

“Aside from winning and sustaining the support of the majority of Nigerian youths for Tinubu, Governor Bello has effectively mobilised Kogites to deliver not less than 95 percent Kogi votes to the presidential candidate of our party, the All Progressives Congress. It is therefore not a surprise that those who want to share in the glory of the impending landslide victory without contributing to the efforts are hiding behind ‘the evils of journalistic anonymity’ to cause disaffection.

“The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Bello, has always been the star boy of the party, having delivered on critical assignments in the state and at the national level and also recently, registering millions of youths, women and people living with disabilities into the party. He is proud of the presidential candidate of the party and has no doubt whatsoever in his capacity to take Nigeria to the desired level.

“We, however, wish to call on the media to avoid being tools in the hands of desperate politicians in their efforts to assassinate the characters of well-meaning Nigerians. As a campaign council, we are miffed by the fact that a medium as reputable as the Nigerian Tribune could be dragged off the lines of responsible journalism by elements who are enemies of Kogi State and the APC in general. This is clearly against the ideology and principles of the founding fathers of such a platform.”