Kano Gov Unveils State Anthem, Promises State Legislation

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday, unveiled the state anthem in an effort to inculcate patriotism maximally in citizens of all categories.

He assured the state that his administration would do everything possible to continue preserving the history, culture and business excellence of the state for the overall development of the country.

At the unveiling ceremony, which took place at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, yesterday, he commended his wife, Professor Hafsat Abdullahi Ganduje, for her ingenuity in kick-starting the process that resulted in the development of the state anthem.

According to him, “I am glad to see that what Her Excellency, my dear wife, Prof Hafsat Abdullahi Ganduje, thought of in developing the state Anthem has come to fruition. She did well and she deserves our commendation.”

He appreciated that: “We are here in order to show love for our state, our culture, our costumes, our history and to appreciate our state in general.

“Ours is to promote love, a deep sense of responsibility and to also show the greatness of our dear state. As our national anthem is bringing us together for the service and unity of our motherland, so also this state anthem will follow the same pattern at the state level.”

For the state anthem to gain more ground, the governor noted that: “We are taking this anthem to the state House of Assembly for legislation. That whenever we have any public function, after singing the National Anthem, the state anthem will always follow.

“The anthem showcases how the state excels in commerce, traditional leadership, scholarship, agriculture and hospitality, that stem from rich culture and history.”