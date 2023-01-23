Bello, Chima Others Inducted as Fellows of AERMP

Nume Ekeghe

The Managing Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Hassan Bello, Director of Reserve Management Central Bank of Nigeria, Nnadi Benjamin Chima, Executive Director Finance, Neimeth pharmaceutical Temitayo Nelson, Chairman of Local Government Service Commission, Lagos State, Honourable Kamal Ayinde Bayewu, others have been inducted as fellows of the Association of Enterprise Risk Management Professionals AERMP.

They were conferred at the Annual Conference and Induction Ceremony of the Association of Enterprise Risk Management Professionals (AERMP) with the theme – ELECTORAL RISK MANAGEMENT, which was held in Lagos.

In pursuit of the globalisation agenda of the professional association, some of the inductees were from diaspora, specifically from Texas and South Carolina in USA, while another inductee joined from the United Kingdom.

Director General and Chief Executive of AERMP, Olayinka Odutola, charged all stakeholders to get involved in managing the risk in our nation’s election. He reiterated that risk management is everybody’s responsibility and one of the ways to demonstrate this statement is to play our roles as risk professionals during the 2023 election. In fact the DG stressed that the choice of the theme was deliberate, being a part of the professional body’s contribution to managing risks in Nigeria.