2023: Bauchi Gov Promises to Create Emirate for Dambam People

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has challenged the people of Dambam Local Government Area of the state to massively voted him into office for a second term tenure on the March 11 gubernatorial election, promising to elevate the Dambam district head status to that of second or first class emir.

According to him, “If you massively vote for me and your aggregate votes surpass that of my Duguri ancestral district in the election, be rest assured that I will create an emirate for you with a second or first class status.”

Mohammed was speaking yesterday at a rally in Dambam on the second leg of his gubernatorial campaign tour transcending the Bauchi Central senatorial district.

The governor enumerated the enormous democracy dividends his administration provided to the Dambam people in the last three years.

He, however, observed that the administration did not enjoy federal support such as members of the National Assembly in the APC (Senate/Representatives), saying the achievements would have been unprecedented in the political history of the state.

The governor, therefore, implored the people of Dambam to ensure that they voted for the PDP from top to bottom in the general election for economic prosperity, empowerment, and continued provision of basic amenities to the people generally.

In another development, Mohammed has led his top government officials during the inauguration ceremony of Dagauda Model Healthcare in Dambam LGA of the state.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mohammed said his administration has made a giant stride in improving the healthcare delivery to citizenry, saying hundreds of facilities and general hospitals have been renovated, equipped and upgraded.

The governor also launched Haladu Ayuba Model Primary School in Dagauda, calling on residents to reciprocate the gesture by ensuring the classroom blocks are utilised properly to commemorate his administration’s commitment to upgrading the education sector.