Winifred Ajakpovi’s 4-4-44 Hits Amazon Number One Chart 

Winifred Ajakpovi’s star-studded movie, 4-4-44 – featuring stellar casts like RMD, Shaggi, Teni, and Nse Ekpe among others – has topped the Amazon chart. 

4-4-44, which premiered last October across cinemas nationwide, took movie enthusiasts beyond the regular Nollywood storyline. “It gives me great delight to see how this movie is soaring,” says Ajakpovi, the producer. 

For her, it was finally worth the while. “Grateful,” she expressed. “I’m just grateful. To see the months of grinding all come together like this. Makes me teary-eyed.”

She boldly reminisced about the hurdles and the little manoeuvres faced. “I staked a lot for this first project, most especially my HR career. I left a successful HR career for filmmaking.”

In Ajokpovi’s words, her friends thought she had lost it when she ditched her career. “For over a year, we worked behind the scenes, but that also meant I had nothing to show at the time, having left my job.”

Despite the hiccups and hitches here and there, the producer has so much to be grateful for. “All I can say is thanks to God and my friends. Go and see the movie if you haven’t. We did a thing for you. 4-4-44 will blow you away.

4.4.44 is a psychological tale set in the early 40s that chronicles a nonfiction account of two hopeless romantics whose world sprung with the rise of the sun, but rattled after a harrowing event. 

In a series of occurrences that unfold the heartbreaking situation that resulted in mental health, it was the couple against the world. It was a time when love was put to the test – if love was truly enough. “It was how to navigate a world full of nightmares, either together or on their own,” says Ajakpovi.

