Ini Edo Scores High with ‘Shanty Town’

Popular Nollywood actor, Ini Edo has received accolades as she scored another hit in her career line by making her international debut with the production of the ‘Shanty Town’ movie for Netflix.

Ini whose acting career spans almost two decades is making inroads in production on the global level as she co-produced the dramatic crime thriller.

‘Shanty Town’ is a story that surrounds three unusual prostitutes who unite to take down one of the biggest criminal rings in Lagos state.

In the project, Ini Edo also doubles as a lead character, where she plays the role of Ese equally referred to as ‘The Fire Brand’.

The story isn’t just about a collaboration to fight crime, but it’s that of freedom for all women to become all they want to be and live their positive dreams. This is a great advocacy for women and young girls who have gone through a lot.

It can be recalled that the award-winning Ini Edo has been an ardent campaigner for women’s inclusion in politics, tech and every worthwhile aspect of human development, as this goes to prove that women are a force to reckon with.

With ‘Shanty Town’, she’s reckoned in the league of top influential Nigerian and African women in the film production circle which include Mo Abudu, Funke Akindele, Bolanle Austin-Peters amongst others.