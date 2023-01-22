Conquering Spirit of Real Estate Wizkid, Sijibomi Ogundele

For those who have been wondering about his rising profile as a businessman, one of the things working for Sujimoto Group boss, Dr. Sijibomi Ogundele, is that he always sees opportunities where others are bogged down by the morbid fear of failure. Besides, he pursues his dreams with an unbent resolve to succeed, irrespective of the challenges that may come his way.

Interestingly, Ogundele who recreated the sector with his luxury buildings within the space of coming into the industry is today a household name in the sector and still waxing stronger.

In eight years, Sujimoto has disrupted the luxury real estate space in Nigeria, injecting quality and value creation, which before now, was a scarce commodity. The property merchant is building structures that people once thought were impossible; setting standards, and constantly challenging the limit of height and possibilities in the luxury real estate sector in sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.

Society Watch gathered that having conquered the field, he is gradually spreading his tentacles and breaking new ground as has recently set up Sujimoto Smart City (SSC) in Epe, Lagos State to make lands and housing available for as many as possible. With a focus to give Nigerians the opportunity to own lands in a Sujimoto inspired Smart City, enjoying all super amenities that are synonymous with 21st-century cities and more, at an affordable cost.

It was gathered that the SSC brings three key elements to contemporary cities together in one place that has never been seen anywhere before. They are strategic location, 21st-century infrastructures and affordable pricing. This revolutionary project will definitely change the way Nigerians live totally. It also has a plaza with retail shops, cinemas, offices, rooms, hotels, casino, a rooftop pool, a spa and restaurants

As revealed this year, more than ever before, his firm has embarked on a strategic internal restructuring as an organisation that was described as corporate governance, alignment, and expansion strategy. This is simply because he understands that he cannot dream to compete globally and think locally. This new era in his corporate existence allows him to see the world as his marketplace, consolidate his local presence and export his vision to all corners of the globe.