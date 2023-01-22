Arise TV Correspondent Emerges Plateau Journalist of the Year

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The correspondent of Arise News Channels in Plateau state, Mr. Douglas Francis has been voted ‘Plateau Journalist of the Year by Plateau People both within and outside the state.

Francis emerged first place following his online nomination and voting by members of the general public as monitored and confirmed by the Plateau Man of the Year Awards panel of jury which lasted from December 21 and 22, 2022.

Consequently, this prestigious award will be presented to him by the COA Media Group, organisers of the Plateau Man of the Year Awards at a ceremony slated for February 5 at the Tamarald Event Center, Jos.

A member of the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Douglas is also a devout Christian and a minister with the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

He is a grassroots investigative journalist who goes after news rather than wait for it. His love and passion for the media industry has led him to earn numerous accolades from both local and national organisations, and individuals who love his style of Journalism.

His watchword is serving humanity and passion for the job.