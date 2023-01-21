Will IMC Delivers the League Nigerians Crave for?

With the League Management Committee disbanded and a new board christened, Interim Management Committee (IMC), headed by Gbenga Elegbeleye, put in place to shepherd the affairs of the league, the 2022/2023 Nigeria Football League, slated to kickoff on 28 December 2022, was eventually moved to January 8, after agreement between the new custodians of the league, club owners, and other concerned parties. After the completion of two fixtures, the IMC has been praised for a job well done, but the big question remains if the momentum could be maintained

The 2022/2023 season of the Nigeria football league kicked off January 8 with the match between Akwa United and Bendel Insurance at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

A total number of 20 teams are participating in the league, which is played as an abridged-league against the normal format of a straight-league. In view of the ensuing format, the 20 teams have been divided into two groups – A and B.

Following the approval of match venues for the 2023 season by IMC, five of the 20 clubs in the Nigerian top flight will play their home matches away from home this season.

According to the IMC, this comes as a result of the official stadiums of Kwara United, Niger Tornadoes, Lobi Stars, Nasarawa United and Rangers International, failing to meet the standard infrastructure requirements.

N10 million each was given to all the 20 clubs participating in the league by the IMC as takeoff grants.

A super six tournament which will involve the top three teams from each group at the end of the day will be held to determine the eventual winner of the league.

The winner of the league will take home N100 million as the prize money.

Meanwhile, President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has commended the group of officiating officials who took charge of the Match Day 1 of the league, saying they should sustain it through the season and henceforth, the credibility that was apparent in their output on the first day.

The Match Day 1 of the NPFL witnessed four away wins and four draws with only two home teams earning the maximum points

Champions, Rivers United fought hard to defeat Lobi Stars 2-1 in Port Harcourt, while Remo Stars turned back El-Kanemi Warriors 2-0 in Ikenne.

“I am happy with the results in which so many teams won on away ground, as well as the reports we received from most of the centres concerning the performance of the referees.

“I want to commend the NFF Referees Committee for putting their right foot forward from the beginning and also charge the referees themselves to sustain credible output going forward. “We are determined to ensure that so many things about the League change for the better and we will not relent in our efforts,” Gusau said at the weekend.

The NFF boss underscored the commitment of the present NFF administration to rebranding the domestic game and giving it life to spur the real growth and sustainability of a football economy that will delight all stakeholders and other indirect income earners.

Interestingly, Elegbeleye said the remuneration of referees handling matches in the NPFL has been increased by 50 per cent to curb unethical practices.

The new NPFL season kicked off on January 8, with the first matchday churning out four away wins.

The second round of games produced one win on the road and three draws by away teams.

The IMC chairman credited the glut of positive results for away sides to the improved level of officiating in the league.

He added that IMC had improved the welfare package of the officials, saying, “these referees have no reason not to do well because to whom much is given, much is expected.

“In the first week of the season, we had four away wins, and on the second match day, we also had one away win and three away draws. It shows the level of officiating and the sincerity of purpose in our officials.

“The home team fans are now behaving themselves. In Edo, the away team was given a penalty in the 91st minute, and Remo Stars also scored their winning goal in Gombe in the 90th minute. So, I commend our referees.

“One thing we have been doing to make the referees comfortable has been the increment of their emolument by 50 per cent. We also increased their transport allowance by 40 per cent. And all these fees will be paid a day before they officiate the games.

“We also pay for their accommodation and feeding. So, these referees have no reason not to do well because to whom much is given, much is expected.”

With just two rounds of games played, newly-promoted Bendel Insurance alongside Remo Stars top the Group A of the abridged league, while Niger Tornadoes and Abia Warriors lead the pack in Group B.

Today, Enugu Rangers, who are yet to secure a win after two games will host Sunshine Stars, Abia Warriors welcome Lobi Stars, while Nasarawa United and Akwa United slug it out at the Lafia Township Stadium.