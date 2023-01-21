  • Saturday, 21st January, 2023

Terrorists Slaughter Family of 6, Two Others in Makurdi

Nigeria

George Okoh in Makurdi

Yet to be identified bandits yesterday attacked Abagana town opposite the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp Makurdi and slaughtered eight residents of the area including six members of a family.

According to sources, a man with his wife and four children were all wiped out in the attack.

He said the casualty figure may likely rise as three other persons were fatally shot on the chest and may not survive the injuries.

He added that the attackers came in the night around  2100hrs to hack down any one in sight.

“So far, eight corpses including women and children have been recovered and eight others seriously injured were evacuated to hospital for treatment. Some of the bodies were beheaded and their heads taken away,” the source said.

According to the source, surrounding bushes are still being combed for more victims.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Command has confirmed the incident.

The police PPRO, SP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the report but said more details will be made available later.

