  • Saturday, 21st January, 2023

Okowa Celebrates Delta’s Oldest Monarch, Owhorode of Olomu At 106

Nigeria | 27 mins ago

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor and vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM Richard Layieguen, Ovie Ogoni-Oghoro I, as he turned 106 years old yesterday, saying his reign has been peaceful and progressive.

Speaking in Asaba through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, the governor commended the respected traditional ruler for his wisdom and humility, noting that his contributions to the prevalence of peace in the state were immeasurable. 

He remarked that since ascending the ancient throne of his forebears, the reign of the monarch, who is also the Chairman of Urhobo Traditional Rulers, had been very beneficial to his kingdom in particular and Urhobo people. 

According to the governor, the Olomu monarch has in the past 35 years on the throne contributed immensely to the growth and development of his kingdom and the Urhobo people, and deserves to be celebrated on this special occasion of his birth anniversary. 

He joined the royal family, the people of Olomu Kingdom at home and in the diaspora and the entire Urhobo nation in celebrating the centenarian monarch, describing him as a bridge-builder, quintessential elder statesman and royal cannon who had attained a great landmark age in his journey of life. 

He prayed that God would continue to bless the notable traditional ruler with greater wisdom, good health and strength to continue leading the people of his kingdom. 

Okowa said, “On behalf of the Government and people of Deltas, I warmly felicitate with His Royal Majesty, Richard Layieguen, Ovie Ogoni-Oghoro I, OON, the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, on his 106th birth anniversary. 

“We pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless you with more wisdom and good health as you continue to ensure that your domain is peaceful for the growth and development of your people, the Urhobos and their neighbours.”

