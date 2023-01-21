JLR Reports Wholesales Rise in Q3 as Chip Supply Gradually Improves

Auto World

Bennett Oghifo

Jaguar Land Rover has reported increased wholesale volumes for the third quarter of FY23 (three-month period to 31 December 2022) reflecting gradual improvement in chip supplies.

Wholesale volumes were 79,591 units in the period (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China joint venture), up 5.7% compared to the prior quarter ending 30 September 2022 and 15.0% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Compared to the prior quarter, wholesale volumes were higher in North America (+17%), UK (+13%) and Overseas (+10%) and lower in China (-13%) and Europe (-3%). Volumes in China were impacted by COVID, the automaker said in a statement.

The production ramp up of New Range Rover and New Range Rover Sport continued with 27,456units wholesale in the quarter, up from 13,537 in Q2.

Retail sales for the third quarter were 84,827 units, up 5.9% compared to the same quarter a year ago and 3.7% lower than from the prior quarter ending 30 September 2022, reflecting timing between retails and wholesales.

The Company continues to see strong demand for its vehicles. As at 31December 2022, the total order book increased to 215,000 client orders, up around 10,000 orders from 30 September 2022. Demand for the New Range Rover, New Range Rover Sport and Defender remain strong and represent 74% of the order book.

Jaguar Land Rover expects to report unaudited results for the third quarter ending 31 December 2022 on 25 January 2023. On a preliminary basis, free cash flow is likely to be over £400 million positive in the quarter. In December 2022, the Company completed a renewal of its undrawn revolving credit facility with 23 banks at £1.45 billion with the maturity date extended from March 2024 to April 2026.