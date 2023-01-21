Gagaar Wins Ikoyi Club Badminton Chairman’s Cup

Kailash Gaggar beats over 50 other competitors to emerge winner of the 2023 Chairman’s Cup of the Badminton Section of Ikoyi Club.

Gaggar, who competed in Group B, scored the highest number of points to cart home the top prize at the expense of Group A winner, Siddharth Saboo, who edged Vitus Akudinobi and Sunny Orizu to second and third places, while Daniel Adeoye ruled in Group C.

Outgoing Section Chairman, Mazi Nwankwo expressed delight at his tenure stating he is fulfilled to have made significant impact during his tenure, prominent among which is enhancing the revenue base of the section, increasing membership to an all-time high of 338 and also turning the section to a five-star facility.

The highpoint of the day was the award given to 86-year-old Pa Eric Okoye, who has been a member of the section since 1979. He attributed his healthy look to his playing badminton for over 60 years.

Awards were also given to eight other previous chairmen of the section, notably among was Francis Orbih, a former president of the Nigeria Badminton Federation.

Kabir Okunola scooped the most improved player award, while Thomas Adeoye was adjudged the most consistent player. Also, among a long list of those honoured were immediate past section captain, Gbenga Ayileka, coach Oladipo Popoola and admin officer Uzumma Kalu.

Pumas Terminate Alves’ Contract Amid Arrest for Sexual Assault

Dani Alves has had his contract terminated by Mexican side Pumas after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on Friday.

The full-back was arrested after a woman claimed that he sexually assaulted her in a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30.

The 39-year-old, who has denied the accusations, was taken into custody and appeared in front of a judge the same day. He was then ordered to be held without bail. Liga MX side Pumas have reacted by terminating the ex-Barcelona star’s contract, which was set to expire in July 2023.

Club chairman Leopoldo Silva announced in a brief statement to the press on Friday evening that the veteran Brazil international is no longer part of the club.

Alves joined the Mexican side in July last year and has made 13 appearances, most recently in the first game of the Liga MX Clausura on January 8. He was not part of the side that lost 3-0 to Santos Laguna the following week.