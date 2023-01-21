Ex-Defence Minister Unveils Manifesto for Senate, Pledges Quality Representation for Abia Central

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



Former Minister of state for Defence, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) has strengthened his bid to represent Abia Central in the state by unveiling his “actionable manifesto” to guarantee Abia Central quality representation in the Senate.

He said that the contents of the manifesto represent “a direct statement, vision, aspiration, desire and collective hope” of the people of Abia Central as expressed during his “extensive consultations” across the 62 wards of the senatorial district.

“I want to be held accountable through my manifesto,” he said, adding that the unveiling of the “people-first agenda document” is the precursor to the social contract which would be validated at the polls on February 25, 2023.

“My campaign centres on citizens’ empowerment, human capital and infrastructure development which shall drive stronger production of goods and services through effective legislation and oversight,” he said.

Akobundu, who is a former zonal chairman (South East) and military administrator of Rivers State, vowed “to raise the bar and up the game of representation” for the people of Abia Central.

He would vie with senatorial candidates of other parties to occupy the seat which would be vacated by Senator Theodre Orji after two terms of eight years.

But the Secretary to the Abia State Government (SSG), Mr. Chris Ezem expressed confidence that Akobundu would dust other candidates in the Abia Central senatorial race.

“Akobundu is an asset. I don’t think any other party has a better product,” he said, adding that Abia PDP was sending “integrity and capacity” to the Senate to represent Abia Central.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the deputy chairman of Abia PDP, Chief Obinna Nwachukwu, dismissed the opposition parties, saying that no party can defeat the ruling party in the forthcoming general election.

He said that the ruling party is firmly rooted in Abia and has remained “a household name in the state hence any party challenging PDP should be ready for a tough fight.”

The Abia PDP deputy chairman described Akobundu as a “super candidate” who has distinguished himself in all the positions he has held, adding that the senatorial candidate would make the ruling party retain the Abia Central Senatorial seat in the 2023 poll.