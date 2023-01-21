Andy Cole Charges Man Utd to Sign Osimhen 

Former Manchester United attacker, Andy Cole has given reasons why the English Club should secure the signature of the Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen.

According to the Englishman, the Super Eagles talisman is a long-time buy for the Red Devils, considering his age and his talent.

The Three Lions veteran, whose career spanned 1988 to 2008, feels Osimhen’s goal-scoring style will be enough for the Red Devils to beat Arsenal and Newcastle to his signing.

However, Osimhen’s recent success for Napoli has aroused the curiosity of certain European powerhouses, like Manchester United, who are keen on replacing Ronaldo’s gap at Old Trafford.

While the Prince of Naples remains their top summer target, rumours claim that Manchester United are planning a move for Goncalo Ramos if the transfer deal falls through.

Meanwhile, recently, United signed Netherlands international Wout Weghorst last week as they strongly need an attacker.

The former English international was ‘a bit surprised’ by the transfer and believes his former club might have to look elsewhere for Ronaldo’s ‘long-term’ replacement.

However, in an interview with Betway, Cole identified Osimhen as the perfect striker and explained why.

“I think Victor Osimhen at Napoli is very good and could be the long-term natural fit. The question is whether Napoli would be prepared to let him go.

“He’s rangy, got a good first touch, scores goals, and is a decent size as well. I watched him play against Liverpool, and he was more than prepared to link the play and then run in behind.” Cole said.

Osimhen has recently made headlines for his outstanding performance for the Italian national team, scoring 12 goals for Luciano Spalletti’s men.