Zektron Opens New Service Centre in Abuja

Zektron, a power protection and power backup solutions brand, recently took the next step in its customer experience strategy by opening a new sales and service centre in Wuse 2, Abuja.

Zektron ensures continuous availability of power and the safe operation of critical applications in all environments, thanks to a wide portfolio of its products, which includes Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems, Automatic Voltage Regulators (AVR), Inverters, Batteries and Monitoring Solutions.  

With the addition of this new center, Sales Director, Ken Ezeagu, said, “we are pleased to now have a presence in the heart of Abuja, where it can showcase Zektron’s unparalleled power protection and backup solution products range and also through the centre, we are happy to deliver after-sales support to our customers in this region, the kind of support that meets the latest global standards.” 

In addition to the Zektron’s power products being physically available at the center, this new center will not only provide sales and after-sales support service but will offer full-fledged product training and incentive programmes for Zektron’s authorised partners and resellers as the brand is poised to be the most trusted that provides unparalleled protection and power backup to critical applications owned by people, businesses, and industries across Nigeria. 

