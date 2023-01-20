ValueJet to Expand Operations, Acquire Three CRJ Aircraft

Nigerian start-up airline, ValueJet has concluded plans to begin flight services to Jos, as the carrier is keeping an eye on some other routes it plans to service.

The airline equally unveiled the expansion plans that would see it spread its wings to other key destinations.

Consequently, ValueJet is working assiduously to bring down the cost of flight tickets without compromising safety.

The carrier is also keeping an eye on Akure, Yola, Kano, and Gombe. The airline said those are destinations that are of great potential while maintaining and concentrating on its six stations Lagos, Abuja, Benin, Asaba, Port-Harcourt, and Jos with an on-time departure that is above 95 per cent.

Speaking on its 100 days since ValueJet started operations, the Managing Director of the airline, Capt. Dapo Majekodunmi said: “At our 100 days, we have been able to stabilise our operation, understand the market, and make inputs on passengers’ preferred time of travel demands into our schedule.”

Majekodunmi disclosed that three additional CRJ aircraft are expected by the third quarter of 2023, while the aircraft would be a cargo configuration CRJ 200, saying that would be the first such cargo plane operation in West Africa.

ValueJet Airlines is celebrating an important milestone -100 days of operations. As part of the celebration, the carrier would from January 16, 2022, introduce promo fares to its teeming customers that are as low as N40, 000 for a one-way trip to the destinations the airline operates.

ValueJet operates scheduled flight services from Lagos, which is its hub to Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Benin, Asaba, Jos, and some other states across Nigeria which the carrier intends to launch soon.

Chairman of ValueJet, Mr. Kunle Soname, remarked that the airline was no stranger to the industry and would base its services on the need for the right pricing.

He thanked the passengers for being part of history and patronage in the past 100 days of the existence of the airline when it launched flight services on October 4th, 2022, with its CRJ 900 90-seater aircraft, recording above 97 percent load factor.