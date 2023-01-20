Taye Ige Delighted with Sportsville Award

Seasoned journalist and sports marketing personality, Taye Ige, will mount the podium as one of the sports persons to be garlanded at the upcoming Sportsville awards on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja.

Reacting to the well deserved award, the President/CEO of HS MEDIA Group who is beaming with self-satisfaction and full accomplishments expressed pleasure at the Awards organised by renowned sports journalist and astute politician, Frank Ilaboya.

“I truly feel honoured. I usually would turn down offers of so many of such Awards because, as you know they have become like half-a-penny. But the Promoter of this particular one is a man of integrity. He was my very first editor in sports journalism when I joined the Complete Communications Group in 1988.

“Everyone in and outside our professional circles (eg in politics which saw him become the Chairman of his local government in Edo State) attests to him as a thoroughbred believer in hardworrk, honesty and diligence. So, I will whole heartedly accept an award from such a man anytime, anyday,” Ige said.

Former Nigeria Decathlon champion and two-time technical director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, Brown Ebewele will also be posthumously honoured at this year’s Sportsville Special Recognition Award.

Ilaboya, the Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville revealed this on Tuesday shortly after receiving the report from the Award Committee.

Ebewele, fondly called ‘Jujuman’ when he was alive died in 2022 after a protracted illness but his contributions to track and field in Nigeria as an athlete, a coach and an administrator have not been forgotten.

Several other recipients of the Sportsville award include; Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki and former Director General (DG) of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Dr. Patrick Ekeji amongst others.