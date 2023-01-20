Restructuring Will Be Achieved by My Govt, Atiku Assures South West in Ibadan

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday said if elected, restructuring which the people of the South-West region had been clamouring for would be implemented by his administration.

This is just as he pledged to introduce reforms towards enhancing the status of traditional institution in the country.

Atiku made the promises in Ibadan, Oyo State, while addressing mammoth crowd of party members from across the 33 local government areas of the state who converged on the front of Mapo Hall, Ibadan, for the party’s rally in the state, and during a visit to the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun.

While the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, who is a member of the G-5 governors that are aggrieved against the national leadership of the party, was absent at the rally, he was however acknowledged by all those that spoke, including Atiku.

It was learnt that the former Governor of the state, Senator Rasheed Ladoja, had brokered truce between Atiku and Makinde at a meeting held at his Ondo Street, Bodija, Ibadan residence on Wednesday night.

Some of the chieftains of the party who were part of the entourage of Atiku to the state included the vice presidential candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu; his predecessor, Prince Uche Secondus; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, and his counterparts from Balyesa State, Douye Diri, and Osun, Ademola Adeleke; former Governor of Kogi and Osun States, Idris Wada and Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, as well as Mrs. Titi Abubakar Atiku.

Others were Senator Dino Melaye; former Vice President, Nnamadi Sambo; former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; Hon. Ndidi Elumelu; Senator Abdul Ningi; former Governor of Adamawa State, Bonie Haruna; former Governor of Cross River, Lyel Imoke; former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and Senator Philip Aduda.

The team was received at the Ibadan Airport by party chieftains that included Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, Chief Wole Oyelese, Prof. Abiodun Raufu and Barrister Hazeem Gbolarumi.

The former vice president, who in his

speech at the rally lauded Governor Makinde for his support and success of the rally, lamented that the people of Southwest have been deceived by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration on restructuring and all other promises, assuring them that his administration would implement it when he gets to power in May this year.

He disclosed that the type of restructuring he would introduce would give more powers to states and local government areas, insisting that restructuring of the country will be one of the cardinal points of his administration.

According to him, “I will restructure Nigeria. Restructuring of the country will

be achieved during my time. By restructuring, we mean giving more powers and autonomy to the states and local government areas.

“It will be one of the pillars of my government. They have failed to implement it. Vote them out completely. From top to bottom, vote for PDP. Vote for PDP so that together, we can match to progress.”

The National Chairman of PDP, Ayu, in his own speech, commended party members for trooping out in large number for the rally, describing Makinde as a true party man who has the interest of the party at heart.

While noting that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has been able to return the party to the people, appealing to those who are aggrieved to return back to the fold.

Other speakers, who commended Makinde for ensuring that the rally hold and his developmental strides, include Titi Abubakar; Governors Udom and Tambuwal, Akinjide and Melaye.

Atiku while speaking at the palace of Olubadan, said his administration, when elected, would introduce reforms that will allow the traditional rulers to perform their roles as expected.

He admitted that Nigeria is currently facing issues like insecurity, noting that traditional rulers have roles to maintain peace and security in their domains, and such reforms, when introduced, would place them in a position to ensure peace and security in their areas.

Atiku said: “Let me assure you that the PDP government will bring some reforms to enhance the position of traditional rulers, and to ensure that the relevance of traditional institution play its roles in ensuring security in the country. I remember that during the colonial regime, the traditional rulers play significant roles in ensuring security in their domains.

“The PDP will introduce the reforms to ensure that traditional institution take its rightful place. The government will dialogue with the people of various sections and areas in the country. These are the things we plan to introduce when we come to power.”

Oba Balogun, in his speech, waded into the crisis rocking the PDP, asking Atiku and other leaders to do everything possible to ensure reconciliation with Governor Makinde.

The Olubadan, who spoke through the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, urged the PDP presidential candidate and other elders of the party to bring about genuine reconciliation between him and all the aggrieved members of the party before the election, noting that there’s nothing like unity of purpose in an exercise of this nature.

The monarch also charged the PDP standard bearer to see security as a serious issue to tackle if he becomes the president after February 25 presidential election.

The monarch said: “Ibadan people want from your presidency the creation of Ibadan State, and at our level as traditional rulers, we want your government to put us in mind so as to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of the country.”