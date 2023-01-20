Prof Okpeh, notable intellectuals to present papers at one-day roundtable by CSOs on NYSC, Trust Fund Bill

The Coalition of Concerned Citizens for Change and Transformation in collaboration with the Citizen Centre for Youth Development have announced a one-day discourse on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The event scheduled for Tuesday is tagged: “Appraising The Nysc’s Journey So Far, The National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund And The National Question Of Youth Empowerment And Skill Acquisition”.

According to the organisers, the roundtable will discuss the journey of the NYSC since its inception, the imperative of sustaining the scheme through the institution of a trust fund, the impact on national development and integration as well as the role of the NYSC in the 2023 general elections.

President of the CSOs, Dr. Uju Nwachukwu also hinted that it will be a top-class event to dissect a sector that has played a very critical role across every sector of the nation’s life.

She added that the NYSC during the period of COVID-19 has proven that its a special emergency vehicle that can respond to our needs and deliver beyond its mandate.

The statement also says the NYSC since the inception of our democracy in 1999 has played a major role in the conduct of credible elections hereby sustaining the nation’s democracy without interruptions.

In terms of leadership, the organisers added that over the years, the NYSC has set a standard for others to follow in terms of accountability and transparency, due process, and all ramifications.

The event which will be held at the International Conference Centre Abuja will be chaired by Prof Ahmed Shuaibu Dan Fulani with Prof Okpeh Okpeh as guest speaker.