  • Friday, 20th January, 2023

Police Affairs Minister to Lead Sokoto APC Campaign 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Sokoto State has inaugurated its campaign council ahead of the campaign which is bid to commence soon.

Minister of Police Affairs Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi will serve as director general of the campaign while the senator representing Sokoto North senatorial district Alhaji Aliyu Magartakada Wamakko will serve as chairman of the council.

 Addressing party faithful at the party Secretariat shortly after the inauguration, Wamakko urged them to close rank to enable them defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic party in the state. 

He commended the people of the state for having faith in him and the party. He stressed that Sokoto was always an APC State saying no amount of manipulation will stop APC from winning the state come 2023.

“I cannot thank you enough for your kind dedication and commitment for the ideas of our party which are geared towards bringing purposeful leadership to Sokoto and Nigeria in general”, he stated.

He reiterated his commitment to rescue Sokoto from bad governance, noting that  what the APC needs in the state is unity and team work to enable them win 2023 elections.

Other  members of the council include Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, the APC governorship candidate; Sen Ibrahim Gobir (APC-Sokoto East); Sen. Ibrahim Danbaba (APC-Sokoto South); and Alhaji Chiso Dattijo, Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission.

Also on the list are Alhaji Idris Danchadi, governorship running mate; Abdullahi Tafida; Amb. Sahabi Gada; Amb. Abubakar Wurno and Muhammadu Sifawa, who will serve as Secretary.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.