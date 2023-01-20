Police Affairs Minister to Lead Sokoto APC Campaign 

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Sokoto State has inaugurated its campaign council ahead of the campaign which is bid to commence soon.

Minister of Police Affairs Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi will serve as director general of the campaign while the senator representing Sokoto North senatorial district Alhaji Aliyu Magartakada Wamakko will serve as chairman of the council.

Addressing party faithful at the party Secretariat shortly after the inauguration, Wamakko urged them to close rank to enable them defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic party in the state.

He commended the people of the state for having faith in him and the party. He stressed that Sokoto was always an APC State saying no amount of manipulation will stop APC from winning the state come 2023.

“I cannot thank you enough for your kind dedication and commitment for the ideas of our party which are geared towards bringing purposeful leadership to Sokoto and Nigeria in general”, he stated.

He reiterated his commitment to rescue Sokoto from bad governance, noting that what the APC needs in the state is unity and team work to enable them win 2023 elections.

Other members of the council include Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, the APC governorship candidate; Sen Ibrahim Gobir (APC-Sokoto East); Sen. Ibrahim Danbaba (APC-Sokoto South); and Alhaji Chiso Dattijo, Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission.

Also on the list are Alhaji Idris Danchadi, governorship running mate; Abdullahi Tafida; Amb. Sahabi Gada; Amb. Abubakar Wurno and Muhammadu Sifawa, who will serve as Secretary.