Physiotherapists Call for Provision of Clean Birth Kits to Reduce Maternal, Infant Mortality

Rebecca Ejifoma

Physiotherapists have called for the provision of clean birth kits for pregnant women to reduce the risk of unclean delivery, poor outcomes and maternal and infant mortality and optimal impact.

The Clinical Director and Lead Physiotherapist at the Stroke and Spine Rehabilitation Centre (SSRC) NeuroRehab Centre, PT. Muyiwa Adejugbabe made this call during a maternity outreach in the Olodi Apapa area of Lagos state to mark this year’s World Physiotherapy Day.

The outreach was aimed at providing quality services to indigent expectant mothers in the community.

Speaking at the programme powered by SSRC/NeuroRehab Centre in collaboration with Adlai Heroes Foundation, Adejugbabe said, “We are working in synergy with other health professionals to give the best health care service to these pregnant women.

“Many of them are ill-informed. Some are not properly educated so they don’t know what is obtainable, especially in this delicate situation.”

According to the clinical director, when a woman is pregnant, she is not only responsible for herself but is also responsible for the growing foetus inside of her.

Hence, he urged the government to make maternal health care services more available and accessible to provide optimal impact.

Adejugbabe emphasised: “Pregnant women don’t need to travel long distances to access these health facilities. Accessibility means it should be within a walkable distance.”

The Team Lead of Adlai Heroes Foundation, Oluwafunmibi Ojewale, noted that the knowledge that there are a handful of slums in the Ajegunle community propelled them to reach out to pregnant women.

“Because this demographic doesn’t have access to basic maternity needs, we decided to donate delivery kits, baby items and foodstuffs to make their lives a bit easier when their babies arrive. They don’t have to worry about money to get those items,” she added.

Beyond donating these items to them, the health professionals counselled the women on various maternal-health issues to enable them to better understand the changes happening to them and assist them to make informed decisions.

There were professionals from different medical fields including five doctors, midwives, medical laboratory scientists, clinical nutritionists and pharmacists who educated those struggling with health conditions like diabetes or hypertension.

Each pregnant woman went home with clean birth kits containing packs of diapers, antiseptic, baby wipes, birth bags, and detergents among others including foodstuff.