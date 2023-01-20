  • Friday, 20th January, 2023

NCS, MMIA Revenue Hits N20bn in December 2022

Business | 7 mins ago

Gilbert Ekugbe 

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command (MMIA), Mohammed Malami Gidado, has stated that the commend’s revenue collection at the end of December 2022, hit N20.89 billion

The figure, according to Gidado in a statement, represents a significant increase in revenue generation of N1.849 billion when compared to N19.048 billion generated within the same period of 2021.

According to him, the significant increase is due to an improved integrity of passengers’ in the declaration of goods and high level of compliance towards voluntary payment of (Couriers Parcels, Passengers Accompanied and Unaccompanied Baggage) duty.

“We had a smiling end of year sum of N20.89 billion only for the period of January to December, 2022. While in 2021, the sum of N19.048 billion only was the revenue collected within same period,” he said.

He pointed out that during the December 2022 review, the Command collected the sum of N1.75 billion, adding that the sum of N1.62 billion was the revenue collected within same period in 2021.

In his words: “This simply implies that the Command had an increased sum of N393.30 million in 2022. The seamless travelers’ clearance procedure adopted by the Command as initiated by the CAC over the period is worthwhile as evidenced in the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command revenue collected from August to December 2022.”

“This implies effectiveness of initiated and adopted strategies while measuring performance and challenges from August to December 2022 compared to the preceding year’s revenue collection of 2021 towards a better performance in the near future,” he added.

