Labour Party Records 85% Polling Unit Registration Contrary to Reports

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Ahead of next month elections, the Labour Party has said that the party has recorded 85 per cent registration of its polling unit agents across the country with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Senior Special Assistant on media to the National Chairman of the Party, Ndi Kato, disclosed this in a press statement yesterday.

Kato, who was reacting to a viral social media reports claiming that the party has failed to register significant number of its members at the polling units, declared “that the party is ready for the elections.”

The party leadership, however, called on “Nigerians to vote Peter Obi, the presidential candidate and other Labour Party candidates to achieve a better Nigeria.”

