Kwara Students Adopt PDP Guber Candidate, Abdullahi

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The National Association of Kwara State Students (NAKSS), has adopted the Gubernatorial Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr. Shuaibu Abdullahi Yaman, as their sole gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election in the state.

The National President of the NAKSS, Mr. Alawaye Musbau, stated this in Ilorin on Thursday in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the PDP Candidate, Mr. Abdulwahab Oba, on the sideline of summit on leadership and entrepreneurship held at the University of Ilorin main campus.

Mr. Musbau said that “the current government of the APC in the state is a huge disappointment to the Kwara students having failed to fulfil all its promises made to the students’ body.

“We’re deeply convinced, having sufficiently interacted with the candidates of the party, that the PDP remains the only viable and dependable option for the students.”

He urged his colleagues to collect their PVCs to vote for Abdullahi and other candidates of the PDP.

In his response, Abdullahi promised that “no child will be denied quality education as a result of his or her family status.”

He pledged to revive the Students’ Loan Board to guarantee uninterrupted schooling for indigent pupils in the state while striving hard to empower the youths for a secure future.

“We shall liaise with the authorities of the University of Ilorin to provide an efficient, effective and secured transportation system for the school,” he said.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate charged the students to squarely face their studies and shun all acts of hooliganism and cultism.

He also said: “Don’t make yourselves willing tools in the hands of desperate politicians whose children are leaving comfortably outside the shores of the country.”