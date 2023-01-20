  • Friday, 20th January, 2023

Ivy world media secures Franchise for Miss Global Nigeria Pageant, kickoff registration

Premium | 19 hours ago

Ivy World Media, a media company at the heart of Nigeria, Lagos state has acquired the franchise to send representatives to the Miss Global pageant holding this year in Vietnam.

With knowledge of the proposed date for the international pageant and the National Election going on, Ivy World Media aims to find a capable young lady who is ready to raise the Nigerian flag high. The Miss Global Nigeria 2023 would be selected via a quick and easy online application process.

According to the statement made by the organizers, the Entry to be the next Miss Global Nigeria begins on the 25th of January and applicants are advised to apply on time as registration is short-timed. They are also urged to have a valid international passport as that is the most important requirement

Potential participants are advised to register via the company’s website, missglobalnigeria.org and stand a chance of representing Nigeria in one of the world’s biggest pageants, Miss Global.

