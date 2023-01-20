HFN Calls for End to Violence on Health Workers in Delta

Rebecca Ejifoma

Following the gruesome murder of a medical doctor, Uyi Iluobe at Olivet Clinic last December 29 in Oghara Delta State, the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has condemned the increase in violence against healthcare workers.

Iluobe was allegedly silenced by yet-to-be-identified gunmen who disguised as a patient’s relative to pay medical bills at the hospital.

Describing his death as utterly unacceptable and the need for the incessant violence to end, the President of HFN, Dr Pamela Ajayi said “It is impossible to condone these acts of mindless violence against persons who are performing their duty of care”.

Calling on the Delta State Commissioner of Police and the IG of police, she said what matters is that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are identified, caught and brought to book.

“They cannot be allowed to get away with it. Doctors and other healthcare personnel must be able to practice their profession without fear of being killed. A hospital should be a place of safety and security, not a battleground,” she added.

In a letter of condolence signed by the president, she commiserates with the family of the deceased doctor. “Our prayers and thoughts are with you at this time. And we pray that God will comfort you as only He can.”

According to HFN, it has since developed communications to combat the growing scourge of attacks on healthcare workers. It is a simple message to encourage people to think about how much they do for them.

And to restore the respect for the profession that seems to be lost, HFN is currently being played on Doctors on Air on Classic FM among others.

The president acknowledged security as a major reason cited by doctors for leaving the country and also for why many do not want to return. “If this kind of event keeps recurring then healthcare practitioners will not feel safe and this will have far-reaching effects on healthcare in the country,” she decried.

Ajayi noted that HFN remains committed to continuing to advocate and strive to create a conducive environment for all our members within and outside Nigeria.