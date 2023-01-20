  • Thursday, 19th January, 2023

Groin Knocks out Awoniyi for Eight Weeks

Sport | 16 mins ago

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi will miss eight weeks of action on account of a groin injury.

Awoniyi suffered the injury in a Premier League clash against Southampton on January 4 and he was forced out of the game with 20 minutes left of play.

He has scored four goals in the Premier League since his arrival from Bundesliga club Union Berlin this past summer.

Speculations are rife that Forest may now be forced to draft Chris Woods from Newcastle United as a cover.

