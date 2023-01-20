2023: ‘Ogun West Needs Experienced Legislator’

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance and the All Progressive Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Ogun West, Senator Solomon Adeola, has stated that the district is better off with an experienced legislator like him than a new person that would spend years to understand the working of the parliament.

Adeola stated this while addressing people in continuation of his ward to ward campaign of Ado Odo axis of Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area.

He said that he would be going to the Red Chamber as a ranking senator with cognate legislative experience not only in the Senate as a two term member but with progressive experiences at state legislature and the House of Representatives.

He said: “From the marginalisation of Ogun West and what I am seeing of the level of underdevelopment, we as a people need a ranking legislator to bring in proven wealth of experience in attracting development from the federal government.

“Clearly, none of my competitors in the race possess enough or even any legislative know how to do a good job in addressing development challenges of Ogun West.”

The senator said that even before his election as their senator, he has shown capacity to make a difference in the development landscape of Ogun West in the area of infrastructure, human resource development, assistance to several socio cultural and religious groups stressing that these are just the opening stanza of his dream for Ogun West.

“For the four wards in Ado Odo axis, I am donating four transformers with two to be delivered in about two week time while others would arrive before May with N1million accompanying each for energisation.

“I equally intends to empower 1000 market men and women in Ado Odo Ota LGA with grants to support their trades while 1000 women and youths will be train and empowered in different skill before the February 25 election,” he promised.

He appealed to his audience to vote APC candidates, including Mr. Bola Tinubu, as president; Mr. Dapo Abiodun as second term governor as well as Hon Tunji Akinosi for House of Representatives and Hon. Musefiu Lamidi for state assembly.

In his welcome address, Hon. Jide Ojuko, a former two time commissioner in the state from Ado Odo Ota Local Government, said the next election in Ogun West is not about an Awori election but an election for Senator Adeola to salvage the poor representation currently being experience in the district, adding that Senator Adeola have the capacity and know how to effectively represent Ogun West in the highest legislative body in Nigeria.