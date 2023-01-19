Wema Bank’s Season Two 5 for 5 Promo Holds Grand Finale Draws 

The second edition of the ALAT 5for5 promo, a six-month-long mega reward programme, is set to witness an all-action finale this month that will see both new and existing customers in attendance in Lagos.

The Promo, which commenced on June 1st, 2022 is set to come to a fitting conclusion on Friday, January 20th, 2023-the day of the live draws, after an exciting season marked by monthly rewards, account activation events, incentives for app downloads, and other unmatched deals for new and existing account holders across all Wema Bank branches.

The event, the bank said, will excite customers, stakeholders, and interested parties in Lagos, as it ushers in the last group of millionaires during the final month of the promo. Abuja customers were the first to receive the 5for5 goodies in July 2022, when the first two millionaires, in the second season, were created.

Speaking about the grand finale that is set to take place in Lagos, the Divisional Head, Retail Business, at Wema Bank, Dotun Ifebogun, said, “We introduced the first season of this promo in 2021, to reward our loyal customers, foster healthy customer relationships, and help them develop a better savings culture. And we have been able to achieve these and much more. The feedback from customers and businesses has been impactful, and we’re pleased to know that we are positively impacting lives.”

Speaking about the activities lined up for the grand finale, Ms. Temitope Ogundeji, Head, Liability Products, Wema Bank, stated, “We have various exciting events and offers for customers during the grand finale of the 5for5 promo, so we urge them to come to witness the promo draw live or follow the event on Instagram live.”