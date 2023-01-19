Online Sports Betting in Tanzania 2023

BettingCompaniesAfrica

The online sports betting scene in Tanzania is heating up! Thanks to a surge of interest in making bets online, the country has seen a steady influx of online betting sites popping up in recent years. But with so many betting sites in Tanzania to choose from, operators have to step up their game to keep up with the demands of savvy bettors. This surge in competition has led to an epic battle for market share between international bookies and local betting companies.

The stakes are high, and the competition is fierce – all under the watchful eye of the Gaming Board of Tanzania, which oversees the regulation of online betting companies in Tanzania. With so many options, it might feel overwhelming, but we are here to help you.

Here are some of the top online sports betting sites in Tanzania in 2023, according to BettingCompaniesAfrica:

Betting Site Welcome Bonus Gals Sports Betting Tsh 1,000,000 Play Now Betway Tsh 10,000 Play Now PremierBet Generous Welcome Bonus Play Now 888Bet Tsh 500 Free Bet Play Now

1.GALS Sports Betting Tanzania

Gal Sport Betting Tsh 1,000,000 Bonus Bet Now!

Get ready to place your bets and experience the thrill of the game with Gal Sports Betting Tanzania! As one of the most sought-after online betting sites in Tanzania, GSB holds a coveted license from the Gaming Board of Tanzania and offers a wide range of international sports and events to bet on.

With various pre-game and live betting options for cricket, basketball, football and more, GSB Tanzania is your go-to destination for sports betting. And with the added excitement of considerable payouts in the jackpot section, even small bets can yield big rewards.

Ease of use is a top priority at GSB Tanzania – with a user-friendly bet slip that displays your single or combined games and a seamless and secure transaction process. Deposits are made effortless with various recognized payment platforms such as Mobile Money, USSD, and Shop Cash.

And for the ultimate convenience, GSB Tanzania also offers a user-friendly mobile app for Android devices, making mobile betting a breeze. GSB has become a top betting company in Tanzania thanks to its robust mobile betting platform.

2.Betway Tanzania

Betway TZ Tsh 10,000 Bonus Bet Now!

Step into the exciting world of online betting with Betway – your one-stop destination for all things sports betting in Tanzania. As a subsidiary of the renowned online betting company Betway, Betway TZ is licensed in Tanzania by the Ministry of Finance and the Gaming Board of Tanzania.

Experience the thrill of the game with Betways’ extensive sportsbook, featuring international football, tennis and esports events. The live bets, jackpots, and lucky numbers options excite your betting experience. And with Swahili as one of the language options, Betway has become one of the top betting sites in Tanzania.

Signing up at Betway TZ is quick and easy. All you need is to provide personal details and various contact details. And as a welcome bonus, first-time depositors can qualify for a 50% bonus of up to TSH 10,000. Betway also partners with mobile money outlets such as Vodacom Mpesa, Tigo Pesa and Airtel Money, making it easy to top up your account.

The mobile-compatible website and app make it easy to place bets on the go. The app is accessible at the Betway site and available for Android and iOS devices.

3.PremierBet Tanzania

PremierBet Tanzania Generous Promotions Bet Now!

Join the ranks of successful sports bettors with PremierBet Tanzania – the premier destination for online betting in Tanzania and Africa. Launched in 2016, PremierbEt has quickly established itself as a reputable and reliable operator regulated by the Gaming Board of Tanzania.

Our registration process is swift and straightforward, requiring only a mobile number. And as a welcome bonus, new players can receive a 100% bonus of up to TSH 100,000. But that’s not all – their exclusive Jackpot 15 promo offers a whopping TSH 585,000,000 prize for making the correct predictions.

PremierBet Tanzania makes it easy to manage your account with various payment options such as credit cards, Vouchers, Vodacom, Tigo Pesa, Airtel, and Selcom. Plus, PremierBet is one of the few betting sites in Tanzania that offer sports betting and online casino options. This allows you to easily switch between slots, table games, or live dealer games.

Sign up with PremierBet Tanzania and elevate your online betting experience today!

4.888bet Tanzania

888bet TZ Tsh 500 Free Bet Bet Now!

Unleash the thrill of sports betting with 888bet – the ultimate destination for online betting in Tanzania. With a reputation for trustworthiness and reliability, 888bet has been a leading name in the betting industry since 1997. Now, with a license from the Gaming Board of Tanzania, 888bet bring decades of experience to the local market.

888bet offer a wide variety of popular betting markets, including the top European football leagues like the Premier League and La Liga, as well as more than 20 international events such as tennis, boxing, futsal, and cricket. Their betting markets are extensive and tailored to the selected sports.

Signing up with 888bet Tanzania is a breeze. All you need is a mobile number, and you’ll be ready to place bets quickly. As a welcome bonus, new players can receive TSH 500 free bets, with extra football bonuses and boosts for regular players.

And with simple and secure transactions using Mobile Money payments like Tigo Pesa, Halopesa and Airtel money Tu, managing your account is a hassle-free experience.

Join 888bet and elevate your sports betting experience in Tanzania today!

Sources

● https://bettingcompanies.africa