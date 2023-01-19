NPFL: Abia Warriors Consolidate to Go Top of Group A

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Abia Warriors have maintained their great start of the new abridged Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) season with a second 3-1 victory against Bayelsa United on Match-day 2 at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Warriors consolidated their leadership of the Nigerian topflight now on six points from two games.

After picking all three points in their opening match clash with Enugu Rangers at the new Awka Stadium, Abia Warriors returned to their fortress in Umuahia after three years absence to reward their loyal home fans with the victory against the visitors from Yenagoa.

Kalu Nweke gave the Warriors the lead barely two minutes into the game while second half goals from Bello Lukman (65th minute) and Henry Udezuka (87th minute) ensured maximum points for the Abia State owned team.

Elsewhere in another Group B clash, Rangers lost a second consecutive match of the abridged season after going down 0-1 to Lobi Stars at the Makurdi team’s adopted home ground in Jos.

Joseph Atule’s late 82nd minute goal won all three points for Lobi.

The result leaves Rangers coach Abdul Maikaba under serious pressure having won just two of their last 10 NPFL matches from last season.

Also in another Group B fixture, it was good news for Dakkada FC fans as their darling team chalked their first win of the season with victory against Wikki Tourists of Bauchi 2-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Tourists stormed to an early 2nd minute lead thanks to a goal from Ismalia Maiyaki but Kufre Ebong equalised for Dakkada in the 30th minute before Aniekan Ekpe completed the come back for the host when he scored after 70 minutes.

In the only game in Group A, Enyimba International and 2021 champions Akwa United played out a disappointing 0-0 draw at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba. The People’s Elephant moved to the top of the table temporarily as other Group A matches will be played this evening.

RESULTS

Enyimba 0-0 Akwa Utd

Lobi Stars 1-0 Rangers

Dakkada 2-1 Wikki Tourist

Abia War’ 3- 1 Bayelsa Utd

TODAY

Group A

El Kanemi v Nasarawa

Bendel v Plateau Utd

Gombe v Remo Stars

Shooting v Kwara Utd

Group B

N’Tornadoes v Doma

Sunshine v Rivers Utd