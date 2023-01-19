Ministry of Justice Offers Free Legal Services on Female Gender Violation in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Director, Commercial and Legal Drafting, Osun State Ministry of Justice, Kayode Titiloye, has reiterated that the ministry is open for free legal services for residents of the state on gender-based violence and Female Genital Mutations, (FGM).

Titiloye disclosed this yesterday in Osogbo, Osun State capital, at media press conference on amplifying to end female gender mutilation in Nigeria organised by Hacey Health Initiative.

He said the ministry of Justice is ready to collaborate with the all the stakeholders at the local government level to address many issues affecting the people.

Titiloye charged journalists to do their best in ensuring they promote and create awareness about free legal services in the interest of the masses.

He stressed that the ministry is open for those who have been victimised by abuse or cut with FGM.

Titiloye, however, charged the media personnel in the state to protect human rights by promoting the law of people’s right.

The director lauded the Hacey Health Initiative for their efforts to ending the Female Genital Mutations, (FGM) in Osun State.

According to him, “We have a whole department at the Ministry of Justice open 24/7 to complain with immediate action. If anybody has a complaint on FGM and even on gender-based violence, the moment it gets to the Ministry of Justice, action begins and it not at your cost you will not pay for legal services because it’s the involvement of the state government

“I want to encourage journalists to get people aware because you find out that the victims are indigents and vulnerable. This is not only a gender promoted robbery, it’s also an abuse on the economic circumstance of the people at the lower cadre of society.”

Also speaking at the conference, the Programme Manager of Hacey Health Initiative, Oluwatomi Olunuja, said the health initiative has commenced the stop-cut project 2020 with stakeholders in the state as regard the protection of the women and girls from FGM.

Olunuja said the initiative has worked with the House of Assembly, community leaders, some non-governmental organisation and traditional rulers to ensure that the people are aware of the effect of the FGM in the state.