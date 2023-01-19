Kidnappers Kill Six, Injure Several Others in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Six people have been killed while several others were injured in an attempt to apprehend kidnappers who abducted two residents of Zonkwa, headquarters of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The incident, according to a statement signed by Media Aid to Council Chairman of Zangon Kataf LGA, Yabo Ephraim, occurred on Tuesday at about 8pm.

The statement said the kidnappers broke into the residence of one Mr. Calistus Eze and abducted him along side one Mrs. Amos.

The statement said the bandits were shooting sporadically as they made their way out of Eze’s residence, escaping through an adjoining village.

Ephraim said the residents, in a bold move, confronted the kidnappers and in an attempt to rescue the victims.

However, in an attempt to ease their escape, the criminals shot Eze and five others to death while escaping with Mrs. Amos.

Ephraim said the council chairman, Francis Sani, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the families of the victims.

The statement reads: “Yesterday (Tuesday) 17th January 2023 at about 8 pm, kidnappers numbering about four made their way to the residence of Mr. Calistus Eze and took him alongside one Mrs. Amos.

“Shooting sporadically as they made their way out of his residence, and escaping through an adjoining village (Swanzwam), they met fierce resistance (by residents) until they gunned down Mr. Calistus Eze to ease their escape, killing five other locals and injuring many more in the process, before taking away Mrs. Amos.”

“The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at some separate medical facilities.

“The chairman of Zangon Kataf LGA, Hon. Francis Sani expressed deep shock and sadness over the unfortunate incident, describing it as ‘inhuman and barbaric’.

“He extends heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims, and prayed for the eternal repose of their souls, while also praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

“The Local Government Council is in touch with the families regarding the burial arrangements of those who lost their lives.”

Spokesperson of the Kaduna state police command, Mohammed Jalige, did not respond to telephone calls when contacted.