Group Urges North to Reject Tinubu, Says Aspiration Not Good for Region

A pan-Northern group, Arewa Democratic Watch (ADW) has called on voters in the region not to vote for the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in next month’s presidential election.

The group in a statement issued by it s national coordinator, Mallam Ali Komo Musa, yesterday said  the former Lagos State governor had in the past demonstrated his disdain towards  the region,  saying that  Tinubu’s the current efforts are  part to woo the region for votes seems very hypocritical.

According to  ADW voters in  the North need to be wary because of some anti-North sentiments that Tinubu had espoused in the past.

Musa said: “I am using the opportunity provided by this statement to draw the attention of Northerners to their responsibilities ahead of the forthcoming general election scheduled to commence next month. “The call has become so pertinent and auspicious at this time to enable us as a people to make the right and informed choice that would eventually serve our interest in the long run.”

He  further accused the  APC presidential candidate of sheer hypocrisy in his attempt to woo the North, adding that Tinubu had in the past been at the vanguard of championing agitations that are against the region in the past, saying electing him would spell doom for the North.

“How do you want us in the North to trust someone who had in the past been calling for Resource Control and True Federalism? Don’t forget that he once granted an interview to an influential newspaper in the South to say that he didn’t believe in Nigeria,” he said.

The group also faulted the campaign style of Tinubu which he stated is not grassroots- based, adding that rather than wooing key leaders in the North, Tinubu has been relying on governors to win, saying that  won’t work out for him.

The group call on security agencies to invite the APC presidential candidate for questioning in relation to the so called Tinubu’s Army which portends a danger to the stability and peace the country.

“We must work to ensure that the candidate that would work for the North is elected next month and not a pretender,” the group said.

