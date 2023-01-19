FG to Construct Pedestrian Bridge at Okada Junction in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

In order to curtail unwarranted deaths recorded almost on a daily bases, the federal government has planned to construct a pedestrian bridge at the Okada junction on the Benin-Ore-Lagos highway in Edo State.

The member, representing Ovia federal constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Mr. Dennis Idahosa, disclosed this yesterday.

Idahosa, who stated this through his Media Adviser, Mr. Friday Aghedo, said concerned and alarmed by the number of deaths recorded on that section of the highway, he had to move a motion at the floor of the House of Representatives to that effect.

The lawmaker said the construction of a pedestrian bridge at Okada Junction was long overdue considering the daily volume of traffic on the highway.

Idahosa noted that aside helping to reduce to the barest minimum number of deaths at that portion of the highway, construction of a pedestrian bridge there would also help reduce the number of man-hour lost to traffic.

The lawmaker stressed that aside his primary responsibility of making favourable law that will be impactful to his constituents, he also has the responsibility of protecting their lives and that of other Nigerians.

According to him, “It was in that light that I moved a motion to that effect that a stop should be put on the rate of deaths recorded in that highway by Okada junction.

“The highway is one of the busiest highways in Nigeria and as a connecting route to the Southwest to the Southeast, North and South-south zones.

“That junction also served as a link to communities and towns in Okada and lguobazuwa areas of Edo State.”