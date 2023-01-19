Ekiti Pastor Arraigned for Illegal Construction, Noise Pollution





Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, has imprisoned a pastor, Emmanuel Femi Arowolo of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church situated in Surulere Street, Basiri, Ado Ekiti, for flagrant violation of physical development laws, rules and regulations.

The state Ministry of Housing and Urban Development during its routine inspection and enforcement exercise had on June 16, 2022, observed an illegal construction of a building suspected to be a church, and served enforcement notice on the said property after it was discovered that due process was not followed in executing it, and to abate the

nuisance created through noise pollution in the environment.

Giving the order, Magistrate Bunmi Bamidele of Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court, who, after listening to the prosecution’s opening statement invoked the doctrine of “lis pendent” that no further construction be carried out on the premises and also abate the noise until the suit is determined by the court.

The court held that the prophet’s bail would be revoked if he disobeyed the order of the court, pending the determination of the case.

Commenting on the development, the Permanent Secretary in the

Ministry, Adeola Johnson, said the Ekiti State Government would not relent in its effort at ensuring absolute compliance with the extant laws, rules and regulations of physical development, saying the development would not only ensure sanity in the whole process, but

would as well serve as deterrent to others.