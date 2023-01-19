  • Thursday, 19th January, 2023

Ekiti Pastor Arraigned for Illegal Construction, Noise Pollution

Nigeria | 15 mins ago


Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, has imprisoned a pastor, Emmanuel Femi Arowolo of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church situated in Surulere Street, Basiri, Ado Ekiti, for flagrant violation of physical development laws, rules and regulations.

The state Ministry of Housing and Urban Development during its routine inspection and enforcement exercise had on June 16, 2022, observed an illegal construction of a building suspected to be a church, and served enforcement notice on the said property after it was discovered that due process was not followed in executing it, and to abate the

nuisance created through noise pollution in the environment.

Giving the order, Magistrate Bunmi Bamidele of Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court, who, after listening to the prosecution’s opening statement invoked the  doctrine of “lis pendent” that no further construction be carried out on the premises and also abate the noise until the suit is determined by the court.

The court held that the prophet’s bail would be revoked if he disobeyed the order of the court, pending the determination of the case.

Commenting on the development, the Permanent Secretary in the

Ministry, Adeola Johnson, said the Ekiti State Government would not relent in its effort at ensuring absolute compliance with the extant laws, rules and regulations of physical development, saying the development would not only ensure sanity in the whole process, but

would as well serve as deterrent to others.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.