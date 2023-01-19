Bullseye Digital Manpower to Drive Tech Education, Empowerment

Emma Okonji

Recent graduates of higher institutions, secondary school leavers with intermediate technology knowledge, professionals in the early years of their careers or even those more advanced in their careers desirous of a career switch to technology can now sign up for Bullseye Digital Manpower.

Bullseye Digital Manpower is a technology-focused job placement and career management brand, set to launch in Lagos, to empower millions of Nigerians with highly sought-after digital technology competencies such as software development, software quality assurance, UI/UX design, data science, and digital marketing within six or 12 months.

With courses spanning six or 12 months and classes held on weekdays or only weekends, Bullseye will empower people with ample opportunities to gain hands-on experience during their programme, after which they would be placed in technology jobs with organisations across different industries in Nigeria and beyond.

Already, the institution is set to admit the first stream of students into its software development programme. In the coming weeks, other courses would be introduced in addition to the software development courses and would also follow Bullseye’s robust curriculum which is guaranteed to set them on the right path to achieving their career goals and life ambitions

Students also have the option of making one-off payment, in installments, or access a friendly facility payable within three years after their post-graduation job placement when they would already be earning.

Its Founder, Lare Ayoola, a serial entrepreneur who doubles as Chairman of Tranter IT, said: “Bullseye will address some of the major challenges in the technology and human capital management industries, including the high attrition rate of talent, the increasing lack of specialised skills in technology, and the rising global demand for local talent, among others.” With Bullseye, recruiters will have a ready pool of trained and experienced talent to fill openings; well-meaning organisations like NGOs, international organisations, professional bodies and governments at all levels can also support the national quest towards capacity development, by sponsoring interested enrolees of their choice; while other training institutions can leverage Bullseye’s talent placement proposition to secure jobs for their trainees.